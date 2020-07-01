Melvin ZIMMERMAN
ZIMMERMAN, Melvin H. age 89, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He was born in Elgin, IL to Charles Henry and Mabel Matilda (Schmoldt) Zimmerman and was their only child. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for Delta Air Lines for over 38 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha. He leaves behind daughter, Dorothy Gonzalez; and stepdaughters, Debbie Koci and Connie Sparks. He was a proud papa to eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mel will be remembered for his love and care of his family and dedicated service to the church through his serving and musical gifts. A memorial will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102 Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513 at 2 pm Monday, July 6, 2020.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
