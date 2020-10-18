Mercedes Buday

BUDAY, Mercedes (nee Ugorek) of Land O' Lakes, FL, went to her heavenly maker October 12, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Steven Buday, USPS; loving mother of Michael Buday, retired Verizon (Teresa); devoted grandmother to Mallory; dear daughter of the late Peter and Marie; dear sister of the late Norbert and Leonard Ugorek; dear sister-in-law of the late Bernice Ugorek and the late Lois Ugorek, and dear aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. She was a retired employee of Time-Life Inc, and a former longtime resident of the Chicago metro area, and more recently of Valrico, FL. She lived a full and enjoyable life, and touched the lives of all who knew her. Coastal Cremations Lutz



