82, passed away in her Tampa home Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born in Havana, Cuba Sept. 20, 1936. Mercy worked at Pan American Linen, National Linen, and retired from MetLife. Mercy is predeceased by her beloved grandmother, Sara M. Page; parents, Armando J. and Yara L. Pedrero; husband, Elio R. Hernández; and son, Denis S. Hernández. Mercy is survived by her beloved brother, Armando M. (Victoria) Pedrero; her children, Edward P. Hernández and Lourdes H. (Gregory) Wicinski; her grandchildren, Sandra (Ben) Barkley, Isaac Hernández, Denis "Silvio," Keith and Hunter Hernández, Eric, Andrew and Jordan Wicinski; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Fuentes, Mateo Hernández, Alexander Hernández, Caitlin, Tyler and Jensen Barkley; her nephews, Armando A., Orlando and Gabriel Pedrero, and their families. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:30 am, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3012 W. Cherry St., Tampa, FL 33607.











3012 W Cherry St

Tampa, FL 33607

