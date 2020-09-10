Mercedes MOCTEZUMA TRUJILLO

MOCTEZUMA TRUJILLO, Mercedes (Mercy) 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George Trujillo Sr. She is survived by her three children, George Trujillo Jr., Cindy and Bill Sanders and Richard and Karyn Trujillo; four grandchildren, Christina Fontana (Joe), William Sanders (Nia), Emily Stickle (Jon), and Hailey Trujillo; four great-grandchildren, Mila, Mason, and Monroe Fontana and Billy Sanders; her sister, Charlotte Hermann and her brother, Francisco Dumont. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a warm-hearted woman who loved the Lord, adored her family, and was always serving and sewing for others. The angels in heaven were rejoicing and cheering her name as she approached the throne to hear God announce to a crowd of thousands, "Well done my good and faithful servant." She is home. Just to the side, her loving husband was smiling saying, "He put your mansion right next to mine." Due to Covid-19 regulations, the family will gather for a private celebration of life Thursday, September 10, at Swilley Funeral Home, 1602 W. Waters Ave., Tampa. Interment will take place at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store