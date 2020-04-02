Mercedes PALACIOS

Obituary
PALACIOS, Mercedes 95, of Tampa, passed away on March 30, 2020. She is surviv-ed by her son, Pablo (Magda); daughter, Gisela; grandchildren, Michele (Ken), Pablo (Michele), Natalie (Adam); great-grandchildren, Trevor and Eric Stanley, Alexis and Ashlyn Palacios, Angel, Aizen, and Isabella Wisniewski. She was a member of Club 15, Club Civico Cubano, a homemaker, and married for 70 years to the love of her life, Pablo Palacios. Due to the pandemic, the family is having a private graveside service and will schedule a Life Celebration for all to attend once gatherings are permitted. Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020
