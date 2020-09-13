1/1
Meredith MARTINEZ
MARTINEZ, Meredith passed away on September 3, 2020. Meredith was born in Gainesville, Florida and raised in Tampa, Florida. Meredith gave the gift of life as an organ donor because to her it meant others would have a chance to live. She will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts. Friends will be received Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church from 12 pm to mass time at 1 pm. We invite you to view service information or to share online condolences at www.brettfuneralhome.net.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
