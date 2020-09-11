Merial CHEATWOOD

CHEATWOOD, Merial Deane 88, of Tampa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Greensboro, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Claudeane Townsend; sister, Carolyn Latham; and her husband of 50 years, Judge J.C. Cheatwood. She is survived by two daughters, Claudia Frank (husband Bob), Susan Thedford; and four grandchildren, Bobby (wife Emily) and Claudeane Frank, Merial and James Thedford. Deane moved to Tampa after high school. She worked for GE Electric Company until she met her husband. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Temple Terrace, the Women's Club, Friendship Club and Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club. She was the ultimate southern lady, always gracious and charming. Her life was spent loving and caring for her family, friends and Church. She will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts. A private service was held for immediate family. Send online condolences to: www.macdonaldfuneral.com