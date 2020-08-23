1/1
Merle RISNER
1958 - 2020
RISNER, Merle 62, of Tampa FL, passed away August 16, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. Merle was born in Hindman, Kentucky May 15, 1958. Merle was an amazing hair stylist for over 38 years; he was a very passionate, kind, and loving man. Merle was a husband, son, brother, godfather, and best friend to hundreds of us. His laugh was infectious and the way he would light up a room that he entered was empowering. Merle enjoyed spending time with his husband, Richard, his dog, Elly Rene, and cats, Peppy and Padro, as well as his goddaughter. Merle's passion and spirit for decorating for every holiday's was like no other. Merle is survived by his husband of 4 years, Richard Reich, partners for 35 years, of Tampa, FL; his mother, Mary Evelyn Risner of Hindman, Kentucky; his two sisters of Hindman, Kentucky; his niece and nephew of Hindman, Kentucky; and his goddaughter, Mikalah Lemons of Tarpon Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the GoFundMe page ~In loving Memory of Merle Risner~ that was created for his husband, to assist him in caring for Merle's mother, Mary Evelyn Risner. The family of Merle Risner wishes to thank all of his friends and colleagues that have been there during Merle's wonderful life.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
