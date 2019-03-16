Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merri Jo CROCKETT. View Sign

CROCKETT, Merri Jo



60, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 13, 2019. Born in Grand Rapids MI, she moved here to St. Petersburg in 1984, and met her spouse Earl soon after. They recently celebrated 31 years of marriage. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Merri Jo was a lifelong advocate for animal rescue, donating frequently to The Humane Society. We ask in lieu of flowers, to please consider making a donation in her name. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, she leaves behind her surviving spouse, Earl Crockett, various friends and family in Michigan, Florida, and Idaho, and her constant companions, Mimi and Tucker. The family will be organizing a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a future date and time in St. Petersburg FL.

