McGLAMERY, Merrill Hart Jr. 74, of Largo, passed away peacefully through the gates of Heaven at home January 14, 2020 after his second battle with cancer. We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Merrill "Mac" H. McGlamery Jr., DVM. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1969 and began practicing veterinary medicine in Georgia while doing post-doctoral studies in microbiology and virology at The University of Georgia. He then relocated to Florida and purchased Park Animal Hospital Inc. in June 1973 and became one of the founding owners of the Animal Emergency Clinic in St. Petersburg. Dr. Mac found it extremely fulfilling to help clients and their pets. In his off time, he enjoyed flying his plane, photography, boating, and computers with his wife Rachel. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rachel; sister, Marnie; children, Meredith, Brandon, and Beau; stepdaughters, Elizabeth and Dawn; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and the loving staff at Park Animal Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in Dr. McGlamery's name to Hospice. His Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020