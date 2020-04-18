CHAVARRIA, Merry Jo 76, of Tampa, FL passed away Thursday April 9, 2020. Born April 4, 1944 in Miami, FL , she was daughter of the late Beaty Hatfield and Winifred Eades Hatfield. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Walter J. Chavarria Sr.; three sons, Buddy, Cliff, and Walter Jr.; two daughters, Lisa and Tuesday, their spouses; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She has left this earth but not our hearts which will forever be filled with unconditional LOVE. You will be forever missed by so many and just know "Golden Margarita's will forever be in your honor"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020