KAPLAN, Meyer A. "Mike" US Army passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after living a full and productive work and retirement life. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 20, 1924. Mike was also proud to have served in the US Army Air Corps. For the past 20 years, Mike shared his love of music and humor with the retirement community in which he and his wife, Frieda, resided until her passing in 2010. Mike served as Chair of the Entertainment Committee and as president of the Jesters Club. He performed in about two dozen shows-singing, acting in comedy skits and being the emcee of the show. His talents and good nature were appreciated by all who knew him. Mike is survived by his loving family, son, Bruce (Cynthia) Kaplan; daughter, Myra Peppi; grandchildren, Jason (Donna) Schneider and Abbe Schneider; and great-grandson, Nathan Schneider. He also shared the last eight years of his life with his companion, Adele Friedland- er, laughing, loving and living life to the fullest. Services will be held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Curlew Hills Funeral Home www.curlewhills.cor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019