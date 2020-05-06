Michael ALTEMOS
1968 - 2020
ALTEMOS, Michael Alan Went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 16, 2020. Michael was born August 10, 1968 at Mound Park Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida. He is survived by his mother, Lynda Fletcher (husband, Greg) and his brother, Brian. He is predeceased by his father, Alan. Michael my beloved son, you are forever in our hearts. A Celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
