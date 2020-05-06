ALTEMOS, Michael Alan Went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 16, 2020. Michael was born August 10, 1968 at Mound Park Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida. He is survived by his mother, Lynda Fletcher (husband, Greg) and his brother, Brian. He is predeceased by his father, Alan. Michael my beloved son, you are forever in our hearts. A Celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store