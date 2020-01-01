Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Michael and Lilia BENSONOFF
BENSONOFF, Michael age 92 and his beloved wife of 65 years, Lilia, age 83, passed away together on Sunday, December 29, 2019. The Bensonoffs were born in Belarus and came to the Tampa Bay area from Connecticut in 2001. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 3 pm at Schaarai Zedek Cemetery, 3508 N. Ola Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HIAS.ORG. Please see the full obituary and online guestbook at: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020
