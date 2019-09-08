ANDERSON, Michael A. 70, of St. Petersburg born April 6, 1949 in Dayton, OH passed away September 1, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Anderson; son, Michael W. Anderson and his wife Mary L. Anderson; granddaughter, Brooke L. Tatum; sister, Sandra E. Anderson, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his faithful dog, Ralph. Mike proudly served in the Army where he was the recipient of numerous medals including a Purple Heart with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster and an Army Commendation Medal with a "V" device for Heroism in the Republic of Vietnam. He worked at Interprint Inc. for over 30 years as a sheet fed offset pressman and printing estimator before he retired in 2000. Mike had numerous hobbies and interests including amateur radio, woodworking, and eating good food with friends and family. Mike was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, at 11 am at R. Lee Williams & Son, 3530 49th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710 (727) 527-1177 followed by a military interment ceremony Monday, September 30, at 10:30 am at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019