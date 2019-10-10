ANTONINI, Michael Paul 53, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born in Tampa May 30, 1966 to William and Carolyn Antonini. He graduated from Chamberlain High School, where he excelled athletically. He loved science, the cosmos, nature, the outdoors and his dogs. He worked construction, and was skilled in carpentry and screen enclosures. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn Vigliatura Antonini and his father, William "Bill." He is survived by his mother, Carolyn; his siblings, Susan Sullivan (Ted), Joseph (Sissi) Antonini and Thomas (Rose) Antonini and their families; and his three stepsons, Kevin Nirosky, Joshua Vigliatura and Jamie Vigliatura. He will be greatly missed and remembered by family and friends. A funeral Mass will be said Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 am, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10100 N. Central Ave., Tampa. Family will receive visitors before Mass from 9:15 to 9:45. He will be laid to rest at Heartwood Preserve, 4100 Starkey Blvd., Trinity at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa 33607 or a .

