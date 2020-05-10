ASHER, Michael Jay "Mike" Passed away May 2, 2020 at his home at the age of 74. Mike was an outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He made many hunting and fishing trips to the Western states. He was a Past Master of the A.W. Windhorst Masonic Lodge #185 in Tampa. He proudly served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He retired from the GTE Corporation, providing communications services for many years at the IBM Complex across from Tampa Stadium. He leaves behind his friend of over 70 years, Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Shirley and his brother, Gary (Fay). Funeral services will be private. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



