Michael ASHLEY

ASHLEY, Michael T. 78, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on September 1, 2020 at HPH Hospice in Spring Hill, FL. Michael was born on November 30, 1941 in Louisville, KY to James Ray and Lillian M. (Edwards) Ashley. Michael graduated from Arcola High School, Arcola, IL in 1960 and joined the Army. He was stationed in Germany and Ft. Sill OK. then moved to Saline, Michigan with his family. Michael moved to Pasco County 45 years ago. He was retired from Pasco County Parks. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, Roger and Roy Ashley. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Ann (Breining) Ashley; two sons, Bradley M. (Susan) Ashley, Erick R. (Tracie) Ashley; and daughter, Melissa A. (Erik) Anthes; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetary in Bushnell FL. A Celebration of Life will be held follwoing at Papa Joes Restaurant in Brooksville.



