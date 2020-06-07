Michael BOYETTE
BOYETTE, Michael Paul 63, of Elkins Park, PA, died at home surrounded by his family May 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Randi; father to Joshua, Sarah (Daniel Sussman), and Daniel; grandfather to Anna and Cora; son of Beatrice (Ovid Paul, d. 2002) of St. Petersburg, FL; brother to Lisa and Richard (Christy); devoted in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and cousin. A graduate of Northeast High School and the University of Florida, Michael wrote ten books, including "Let it Burn," and was a valued mentor, co-worker and friend. A talented guitarist and organic gardener, he was admired for his unwavering love for his family, his brilliance, humor, kindness, and quiet warmth. Michael was particularly proud of winning the New Yorker cartoon caption contest in September 2014. He was diagnosed with glio-blastoma in October 2018 and faced his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He was interred at King David Memorial Park May 28, in accordance with his Jewish faith. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Anti-Defama-tion League.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
