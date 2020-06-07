Michael BOYETTE
BOYETTE, Michael Paul 63, of Elkins Park, PA, died at home surrounded by his family May 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Randi; father to Joshua, Sarah (Daniel Sussman), and Daniel; grandfather to Anna and Cora; son of Beatrice (Ovid Paul, d. 2002) of St. Petersburg, FL; brother to Lisa and Richard (Christy); devoted in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and cousin. A graduate of Northeast High School and the University of Florida, Michael wrote ten books, including "Let it Burn," and was a valued mentor, co-worker and friend. A talented guitarist and organic gardener, he was admired for his unwavering love for his family, his brilliance, humor, kindness, and quiet warmth. Michael was particularly proud of winning the New Yorker cartoon caption contest in September 2014. He was diagnosed with glio-blastoma in October 2018 and faced his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He was interred at King David Memorial Park May 28, in accordance with his Jewish faith. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Anti-Defama-tion League.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
He was the best brother anyone could have. I will miss him forever but the many wonderful memories are blessings I will treasure.
Lisa Boyette
June 3, 2020
Dear Randi and family,
I am praying for all of you through this difficult time. I met your enjoyable and humorous husband at the 10th anniversary dinner for Bearing Witness. I felt that I already had a sense of Michael from your prior offhand remarks. In a casual conversation, there were glimpses of the fun you shared, the affection for family and devotion to faith. He was always close in your thoughts. I am sure he is deeply missed. Prayers for your peace and comfort.
Fondly,
Theresa Garvin
Theresa Garvin
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Randi- The Plymouth Whitewash community sends our heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Love,
Jim
Jim Carr
Friend
June 2, 2020
I only met Michael at the memorial for Jerry Clark, in his shared home with Randi. Randi your home is filled with Jewish nasumah - spirit love, life, and joy. I know it reflects your family and the love you all have for each other.
May your memories and loved ones comfort each other in the loss of your Michael.
beth
Friend
June 2, 2020
Thank you for sharing this Josh. May your dads memory be a blessing.
Barb Pearson
Friend
June 2, 2020
To Randi and all the family and friends Michael had: May you and they be comforted during this very difficult time, among the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. And may his memory be for a blessing. With heartfelt sympathy and my love,
Susan Gordesky
Friend
June 2, 2020
Michael was the most amazing uncle I have ever had. He was always so fun to hang out with when I got a chance to see him in Philadelphia. He was a man that everyone who knew him loved him so much. I will always think about my dear uncle and will always miss him, but I know I will see him again one day. He is hanging out with his brother in law (my other uncle) and my father and his father and relatives.
Yossie Jaffe
Family
June 2, 2020
Randi,
May Michael's memory be a blessing to you and your family. Sending you love and strength at this difficult time.
Love,
Jenna
Jenna Leventhal
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Randi, I am so sorry for your familys loss. May his memory be a blessing to all.
Beth Reisboard
Reisboard Beth
Coworker
June 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 2, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your beloved Michael. May his memory be a blessing.
Simone Roxanna Gorko
Friend
