BRAZELTON, Michael 34, of Tampa, FL transitioned May 12, 2020. He is survived by one brother, Brian Barnes; aunt, Elizabeth Lewis; two nieces, Jada and Jalissa Barnes and other relatives. Graveside service is Tuesday, May 19, 11 am, Rest Haven Memorial Park. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



