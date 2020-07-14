BROWNE, Michael A. 64, of Riverview, Florida, and County Mayo, Ireland, died suddenly July 9, 2020. Michael was born in the Bronx, New York, June 16, 1956, son of late Michael A. Browne and late Mary Grace Royce. Michael loved his family and treasured his friends. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time fishing, hosting crawfish boils, playing poker, and enjoying live music at his tiki bar. He loved his summers in County Mayo, enjoying a pint of Guinness outside his Mount Falcon 'Castle.' He cherished spending time with his beloved aunt, Margaret Ann, and his McHale and Browne cousins in Ireland. Michael was a true entrepreneur with over 40 years of leadership in the Telecommunications and Software industries. As the founder and CEO of Total Software Solutions, Michael, along with his colleagues, built a highly successful business serving leading mobile operators worldwide. Michael is survived by his siblings, Maureen Roberts of Illinois, Peg O'Leary of New York, James Browne of Florida, Thomas Browne of South Carolina, and Susan Tucker of New York; and his nieces and nephews, Patrick and Caitlin Roberts, Kathleen O'Leary, Matthew, Patrick, and Lisa Ann Browne, and Trent and Dillon Tucker; and dozens of cousins across County Mayo, Ireland; London, England; and Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. Michael is also survived by his lifelong friend and 'family member,' Richard Kelleher and his wife, Mandy. Sharing our loss are dozens of Michael's friends who were his extended family including Timothy Kuveke, Chris Parrino, Kathleen Gregory, Wayne Williamson, Lee Huggins, Bob Myers, Rex Skipper, the 'Fort Meyers crew,' including Joe Sweeney, Nancy Sword, Laurie Lause, and Mitch Haley, the 'CopperTop Friday night crew,' and countless others. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Michael A. Browne and Mary Grace Royce; and his younger brother, Patrick Browne, in 1983. Michael was bigger than life and he will be greatly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, aunt, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Due to COVID-19, the memorial service will be held virtually via Zoom with details to follow and will be posted on the funeral home's website. In accordance with Michael's very specific wishes, cremation will follow with distribution of Michael's ashes in the Gulf of Mexico, to be planned when family and friends can safely come together for a celebration of Michael's life. Michael's last act of generosity was his organ donation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lions Eye Institute or to the American Cancer Society
in Michael's memory. Funeral arrangements handled through: Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home - www.hillsboromemorial.com