CAROSI, Michael 67 of Lutz, FL passed away the morning of November 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Michael's health had declined over the past few months and we are comforted knowing he is at peace now. Michael was born in Crawfordsville, IN, but grew up in Louisville, KY until he moved to Florida in 1978. Coincidently, his partner Paula M. Keith also moved to Florida that very same year, Michael to Ft. Lauderdale and Paula to the Tampa Bay area. They would later meet in 1992 when Michael was a frequent customer at the Sea Grill in Palm Harbor where Paula worked. Together since then, until the end. Michael had a rewarding career in the liquor industry with so many great memories made and friendships cultivated during his 40 years in the business. Now on to the ultimate journey atop his Harley Davidson. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin W. Orgain. Michael is survived by his son, Andrew Hainsworth of Kentucky; brother, Benjamin W. Orgain II; sister, Samantha Orgain; and his energizing mother, Olga Orgain. The family wishes to to extend our sincere thanks to all the BayCare Physicians and Nurses who provided care over these last few months. A special thank you to Dr. Owen and Nurse Dan at St. Joseph's Hospital North for being with us during this difficult time. You are all amazing, compassionate professionals. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Until then, memorials can be shared at Blount & Curry Carrollwood Chapel. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com