CATENA, Michael Vincent 84, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away November 8, 2020. Michael was born in Buffalo, New York, October 12, 1936 to the late Margaret DeBartolo Catena and Michael J. Catena. He moved with family to Tampa in 1946. He graduated from Henry B. Plant High School in 1955, attended the University of Florida, and served in the United States Marine Corps. Following the Marine Corps, Michael began lifetime careers in paint manufacturing and retail sales. He began his career with Harris Standard Paint Company, Tampa, in sales. After several years, his father and he together co-founded Chemex Paint and Coatings Co. Inc., also in Tampa. In his younger years, he was active in community and civic affairs. He was a member of the Tampa Sports Club and served as President and Treasurer, The Merrymakers Club, Republican Men's Club of Hillsborough County, and was appointed by Governor Claude Kirk to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for the Port of Tampa, Hillsborough County. He was also a senior emeritus social member of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. After retiring from the paint business, Michael yearned for the country life and moved to Brooksville. He owned western wear stores and divided his time between his cattle ranches in Missouri and Florida. He was an ardent animal lover and was happiest when spending time with his dog, Traveler, and riding his horse, Dixon. Michael was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Miller Catena of Brooksville; daughter, Patti Catena Osburn (Mike) of Tallahassee; son, Michael Joseph Catena II of Gastonia, NC; sister, Marcia Catena Richardson of Gainesville; granddaughter, Kayla Rae Osburn of Pretoria, South Africa; mother of his children, Nancy Catena of Cherryville, NC, as well as other relatives and many friends. Honoring his wishes, there will not be a funeral. Inurnment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Florida. If anyone wishes, they may donate in Michael's memory to the Humane Society of the Nature Coast, 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville, FL 34601. The family is being served by Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories.



