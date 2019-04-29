Guest Book View Sign Service Information Garrett Funeral Home 460 North Main St. Waynesville , NC 28786 (828)-456-8656 Send Flowers Obituary

WENGYN, Michael Christopher



62, crossed over to be with our precious Lord Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born and raised in Tampa, FL, and for the past 12 years has resided in Waynesville, NC. Michael served his country by serving as an EOD Master Bomb Specialist in the U.S. Army and also worked as a private contractor (EOD) for 30 years. Michael is survived by his wife of 30 beautiful years, Marla C. Wengyn; his eldest sister, Sharon Wengyn; his eldest brother, Frank Wengyn; younger brother, Mark Wengyn; brother, Charles Hughes; special nieces, Jessica Martinez, Tiffany Wengyn, Heather Cropper, and Madeline Wengyn. Michael loved animals and has been a wonderful father to five precious beagles, Emily, Heidi, Holley, Maggie, and Bailey. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Florida. Now on his beautiful journey with our Lord, never forgotten, and deeply loved in our hearts. Jesus is embracing our true hero with open arms to his true home forever. A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at:



garrettfuneralsandcremations.com





WENGYN, Michael Christopher62, crossed over to be with our precious Lord Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born and raised in Tampa, FL, and for the past 12 years has resided in Waynesville, NC. Michael served his country by serving as an EOD Master Bomb Specialist in the U.S. Army and also worked as a private contractor (EOD) for 30 years. Michael is survived by his wife of 30 beautiful years, Marla C. Wengyn; his eldest sister, Sharon Wengyn; his eldest brother, Frank Wengyn; younger brother, Mark Wengyn; brother, Charles Hughes; special nieces, Jessica Martinez, Tiffany Wengyn, Heather Cropper, and Madeline Wengyn. Michael loved animals and has been a wonderful father to five precious beagles, Emily, Heidi, Holley, Maggie, and Bailey. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Florida. Now on his beautiful journey with our Lord, never forgotten, and deeply loved in our hearts. Jesus is embracing our true hero with open arms to his true home forever. A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close