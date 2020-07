Or Copy this URL to Share

D'AMICO, Michael Philip 73, St. Petersburg, beloved father and grandfather, passed away July 12, 2020 from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Nancy; children, Jim, Tom, Sue, Mike (Dawn), and Kevin (Nicole); his brother, Max (Claudia); and six grandchildren, Levi, Sara, Jackson, Emily, Gia, and Izzy. The family will not be holding a public memorial.



