DeLUCA, Michael Sean 56, passed away suddenly September 9, 2019 at his home in Tampa, Florida. Michael was born in Buffalo, New York, February 1963 to Fredrick and Beatrice DeLuca. Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice (1973) and most recently (August 28, 2019) by his younger brother, Fredrick J. DeLuca Jr. Michael is survived by his father, Fredrick J. DeLuca Sr.; his sister, Deborah DeLuca (Debbie); also uncles; aunts; cousins; niece; and nephew. Michael was a longterm employee of Verizon Communications. Michael's remains will be returned to Buffalo, New York for interment.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019