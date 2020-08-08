1/1
Michael DRAGOVICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRAGOVICH, Michael 71, transitioned to a better place July 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 28, 1948 in Chicago to the late Alexander and Garifalia Dragovich. Michael married the love of his life Glenda in 1982 and began their life in Florida. It was here they became proud parents of daughters, Jennifer and Christina. In 1992 Michael took a position working with friends Shawn and Darcy at Car Tunes and remained loyal to the company and customers for 24 years before retiring. He is survived by loving wife, Glenda; devoted daughters, Jennifer and Christina (Jason Pump); stepson, Michael Sakon; his adored grandchildren, Rowan, Maddox, and Maverick Kyle; sisters, Connie Locke (John) and Joanne Covert (Howard); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. As well as his four legged best friend Rocky. The family will be hosting a celebration of life to honor Michael on Sunday, August 16 from 3-6 pm at their home in Seminole. As Michael was a legendary Beatles fan, it's essential to close with a line from one of his favorites, Blackbird, "take your broken wings and fly into the light of the dark black night."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved