Michael DRAGOVICH

DRAGOVICH, Michael 71, transitioned to a better place July 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 28, 1948 in Chicago to the late Alexander and Garifalia Dragovich. Michael married the love of his life Glenda in 1982 and began their life in Florida. It was here they became proud parents of daughters, Jennifer and Christina. In 1992 Michael took a position working with friends Shawn and Darcy at Car Tunes and remained loyal to the company and customers for 24 years before retiring. He is survived by loving wife, Glenda; devoted daughters, Jennifer and Christina (Jason Pump); stepson, Michael Sakon; his adored grandchildren, Rowan, Maddox, and Maverick Kyle; sisters, Connie Locke (John) and Joanne Covert (Howard); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. As well as his four legged best friend Rocky. The family will be hosting a celebration of life to honor Michael on Sunday, August 16 from 3-6 pm at their home in Seminole. As Michael was a legendary Beatles fan, it's essential to close with a line from one of his favorites, Blackbird, "take your broken wings and fly into the light of the dark black night."



