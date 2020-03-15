DULUC, Michael John "Mike" 51, beloved son of Barbara DuLac, predeceased father, Douglas, and beloved dog, Zeus, formerly of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died March 2, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center (Midcounty), with his sister and brother-in-law at his side. He is survived by his sister, Lonnie (Joe) Althaus; nieces, Christina and Jennifer Brewer, their children, nephew, Michael Gopaul; aunts, uncle, and cousins. Mike was an avid animal lover, enjoyed working out, following sports, and cooking. He delighted us with his humor to the end of his life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020