SCHOCH, Michael Edward
age 64, of Thonotosassa, Florida, passed away May 22, 2019. He was born in New York, October 23, 1954. Michael graduated from Chamberlain High School. Michael owned StyleCraft Cabinets of Tampa Bay. He was very successful and won numerous awards for the most sales in Florida. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Schoch; brother and his spouse, Brent and Mitzi Schoch; sister, Deborah Mabry; sisters and their spouses, Denise and Wyatt Sebree, Lori and George Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mindy Schoch; father, Kenneth Schoch. Celebration of Life service will 11 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Blount and Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, Florida 33617. Gathering of friends and family one hour prior.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019