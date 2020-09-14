1/1
Michael FOSTER
1943 - 2020
FOSTER, LTC Michael Reynold 77, of Gulfport, Florida passed away July 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving life partner, Dr. Eileen Weiss; his son, Matthew and wife Gretchen and grandson Seamus, and son Mark; and brother, Rowland Foster and his wife, Peggy. Col. Foster was interred at Bay Pines VA Cemetery August 19 in a ceremony reduced by the Pandemic. A ceremony is planned for this spring 2021 with full military honors on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers a donation in Col. Foster's name may be sent to Glioblastoma Foundation. Mike was born in Portland, Oregon July 16, 1943. In 1945, the family moved near Kalispell, a small town in NW Montana near the Canadian border and Glacier Park. Mike loved the outdoors and grew up hunting and fishing extensively in the area. His skill in those areas would show up later in life during Mike's military career. Mike attended Edgerton Grade School and Flathead County High School where he graduated in 1961. He graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana with a BS degree in 1966. Following graduation, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Corps of Engineers, entering the Army June 30, 1966. Early military schooling included Engineer Officer Basic at Ft. Belvoir, VA and Airborne and Ranger Schools at Ft. Benning, Ga. He excelled in all of them. Colonel Foster served in the US Army Corps of Engineers for twenty years in a variety of assignments. He went to Vietnam early in his career in 1967-68 where he commanded a Combat Engineer Bridge Unit. He attended Purdue University (1972) where he was awarded a Masters Degree, the Engineer Officer Advanced Course and the Command and General Staff Course in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He spent a year on Enewetak Atoll supervising the cleanup of the area from damage caused by 43 nuclear tests from 1948 to 1958. Mike worked as a Facility Engineer, responsible for the entire maintenance on a military facility. He assigned US Army Engineer Captains worldwide. LTC Foster commanded a US Army Engineer Battalion, he graduated from Jungle Warfare School and he spent a tour as an engineer in Alaska. In every instance, he was highly valued and regarded as a true leader. Among the many awards and decorations received by Col. Foster in his US Army Engineer career were the following: The Soldiers Medal (the highest award for heroism not involving actual conflict with an enemy), Two Bronze Star Medals, Two Meritorious Service Medals and a number of Republic of Vietnam Awards. In addition, he received various service medals and ribbons as well as unit citations. Mike met every challenge in the military with courage, strength, and commitment. Following his retirement from the US Army July 31, 1986, Mike Foster worked as an engineer in the DC area. Mike continued his work as an engineer internationally for the rest of his career. One of the more famous projects that Mike worked on is the tunnel and channel project (the "Chunnel") that opened up land connection between England and France. Mike Foster was instrumental in processing a significant number of contract change orders to get and keep the project on target for time and money. In 2006, Mike arrived in Dubai as Project Director for the world renowned Palm Jumeirah, a project that created "fronds" (Palm Islands) in the Persian Gulf, where luxury homes, hotels, roads, a monorail and living accommodations and vacation rentals were constructed. Following that project was one equally renowned, the construction of the two tallest skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi, Sun and Sky. Mike Foster returned to the US in 2011 finally retiring. Mike then devoted his time to the total restoration of his beloved boat Uhane Kai (Hawaiian for Sea Spirit). Mike's sense of adventure led him to 75 countries. His last international trip to Singapore with Eileen was heavenly. As was his most recent US trip to Colorado to be with his son Matt, grandson Seamus, and daughter-in-law Gretchen. Mike loved traveling, cooking and yessailing. Mike Foster had a zest for life and love that was contagious. Everyone he touched was inspired by him. He was a true warrior who believed failure is not an option. Well Done, Col. Foster. Sail onsail on.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
We had the opportunity to meet Mike on two different occasions where he shared many of his amazing stories with us that clearly demonstrated his joy for life and his patriotism. Mike was a good man and a true warrior in every sense of the word. We thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated listening to Mikes incredibly adventurous stories and found them to be quite interesting as well as entertaining. We are grateful that Mike entered into Eileen’s life when he did as they shared a very special bond and love together. Mike will be greatly missed. He will remain in our thoughts and prayers. Peace for eternity Mike. God Bless.
Love,
Marnie & Greg
Marnie Sandvik
Friend
September 12, 2020
Eileen is my dearest friend. When she met Mike her life was forever changed---as was anyone's who knew him. Mike had a zest for life, a contagious sense of humor, as well as, an insightful and extremely intelligent mind. These made him charming, challenging and so, so very interesting! His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts!
Joan Jarsen
Friend
September 12, 2020
We met Mike through our friendship with Eileen. Mike and Eileen were the perfect couple! He made my friend Eileen so happy and I am eternally grateful for that. Mike was amazing to be around and his devotion to Eileen was very apparent. We enjoyed being with them and could see the love they shared together. Even though we only knew him a short time, he left a lasting impression on us and will be remembered fondly. He received his orders from higher up and went to his duty station sooner than we would have liked. Mike will be missed by all that knew him! Godspeed!
Ann Smith
Friend
September 12, 2020
Mike was a true gentleman and great conversationalist (which came from his worldly travels and dedication as an honored soldier). His career long service to our Country is greatly appreciated. I only know how much my sister, Eileen, loved him and how happy they were for the special times they shared together. Great soldiers never die. God bless Mike.
Douglas Baumgarth
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mike was a near-by neighbor during our high school years. His enthusiasm and lust for life was obvious during those teen age times. I last saw Mike when he was on leave after Ranger school. Gung Ho was too tame a word to describe his love of the Army and excitement about the future. It sounds like he lived a life he loved and enjoyed much success. So sorry he's no longer here.
Allan Weydahl
Friend
September 11, 2020
John and I had the pleasure of spending one enjoyable meal in Gulfport with Eileen and Mike and it is one that we will always remember. It was so obvious how well Mike and Eileen were suited to each other. Mike had an amazing ability at easy conversation. His stories entertained and enthralled us with his adventurous life. Mike was an outstanding and honorable gentleman and he will be missed. Rest in Peace Mike. Ingrid and John Amy
Ingrid Amy
Friend
September 11, 2020
Although I met Mike briefly as his estate planning legal counsel, I was struck by the stories he provided of his experiences with his military career. He is certainly someone I would describe as a hero of our time.

It was my privilege to be introduced to Mike. I offer my condolences to his family and friends.

Jerry Correa
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Our last fun time together at our clubhouse in Gulfport, Florida.
Eileen Weiss
Spouse
September 10, 2020
Our last trip to visit Mike's beloved grandson, Seamus at Garden of the Gods
Eileen Weiss
Spouse
September 10, 2020
My best friend, my lover, my soulmate, my everything,
We thanked our angels for us finding each other. And I continue
to thank them. You were incredibly loving, caring, brave, and
inspiring to all who knew and loved you. You will live in my heart
forever Koa, Your Anela.
Eileen Weiss
Spouse
September 8, 2020
Fair winds and following seas my dear friend. We miss you.

I was going to post photos of Mike as a dog whisperer; sailor; and celebrant on his 75th birthday when we sailed a bit, ate lunch by the boat at the marina; he had rum and coke (zero of course) and capped it all with ice-cream! But alas I am technologically challenged so the photos will have to wait - I am sure he is having a chuckle at this!

Juan
Juan Salazar
Friend
September 8, 2020
If you could count Mike Foster as a friend you were a truly fortunate person. He was as kind, steadfast and noble a man as I've ever met. I remain in awe of the resilience that enabled him to push through incredible challenges again and again not only to survive but to thrive. He never quit on anything and he never gave up. Rest in peace, Mike. You were a great man.
Mike Dunmyer
Friend
September 8, 2020
I was fortunate enough to work with Mike in Abu Dhabi on one of the largest property developments in the area, at that time (almost $3billion). Mike was the overall Project Director and had a large, multinational team to develop, meld and cajole into an efficient working force. His broad knowledge, ready humour and listening ears made him the best leader. RIP Mike.
David Hughes
Coworker
September 8, 2020
We will miss you dear friend but carry you in our hearts forever. Your happiness with Eileen was beautiful to see and share. Bless You Mike, Rest In Peace. Val and Jim
Val and Jim Dunmyer
Friend
September 8, 2020
First site visit - Sun &amp; Sky Towers, Reem Island in Abu Dhabi UAE
Mike was the one who gave me my job here in UAE. I would never have even had the guts to also marry my now husband if it hadn't been for him. He was my mentor, protector and a father figure - always looking out for those who can't speak up. He is one of the kindest people I knew and I wish he had seen my now 2 kids. My husband and I will never forget him - he is a character, tough but loving. Thank you for the memories, thank you for the guidance, thank you for caring when you did not have to. Hope your laughter brings joy wherever you are now. xxx
Renee Victoria Stanciu
Friend
September 7, 2020
Mike. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.

I am blessed to have met him & enjoy his humor, warmth, and kindness. He brought so much joy and love to my Aunt & for that I will be forever grateful. He was a man of many talents, but the greatest of all was the amount of risks he took and conquered them all.

Thank you for continuing to motivate me to be better.
Bianca
Family
September 7, 2020
Dennis & I enjoyed the few times we spent in the pool together with Mike. Eileen was just the perfect twin for him.
There are no words for why things turn out as they do, but was very happy for Mike & Eileen finding each other, even for the short time they had. RIP Mike.
Sincerely, Claudia & Dennis Zikuda
Claudia Zikuda
Friend
September 7, 2020
Sailing in Gulfport, FL with Eileen.<br />March, 2020
On our last sail together.
May Collins
Friend
September 7, 2020
Gulfport FL. Sailing, March, 2009
May Collins
September 7, 2020
Although I knew Mike for a very short time, I greatly enjoyed his wit, his sense of humour, love of life and his affection of Eileen. He always had an amusing story to tell and always with a punch. I will miss seeing him with Eileen, lovingly teasing each other, and being such good partners in their far too short adventure together.
Happy sails our friend.
May Collins

"Sunset and evening star
And one clear call for me!
And may there be no moaning of the bar,
When I put out to sea."
---Alfred Lord Tennyson
May Collins
Friend
September 7, 2020
We only knew Mike for a short time, but grew to love him. He was fun, funny and caring. He is missed.
Elena Guarriello
Friend
