Michael FULOP
FULOP, Michael C. 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born Nov. 24, 1944 in Ancon, Panama and graduated from Balboa High in 1963. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Post Office. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Katzler-Fulop; sons, John and Jeffrey Fulop; six grandchildren; and three great-grand-children. He is preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Lucille Fulop; brother, Douglas J. Fulop; sister, Roseanne "Pinky" Fulop-Gracia. Michael will be missed.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2020.
