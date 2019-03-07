WILLIAMS, Michael G.
58, of St. Petersburg passed February 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 13 years Janice Starling; a daughter, Stephanie Toller (Maurice); nephew/son, Tarae Starling; one brother, Stephen Williams (Teresa); three sisters, Mary Welch, Patricia and Marilyn Williams; his father, Milton Williams Jr.; grandchild, Julian Toller. Visitation is Friday, 5-6 pm, wake, 6-7 pm, at Zion Hill Mortuary. Service is Saturday, 11 am, at Word of Life Fellowship Church. Please sign the online guestbook at:
zionhillmortuary.com
Zion Hill Mortuary
1700 49th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 328-ZION
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019