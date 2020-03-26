GADSON, Michael L. I Tarpon Springs transition on March 19, 2020. Michael's memories will be cherish by his wife, Gale Gadson; sons, Michael L. Gadson II, Nicholas Ray; adopted son, Terrell White; grandchildren, father, Jakie Gadson Sr; siblings, Brian Gadson, Jakie Gadson Jr., Tony Brown, Jakie Gadson, Gina Bass, Tamalah Holmes, Erica Johnson; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services, 11 am, Saturday, March 28 at the Mt. Moriah AME Church with a Visitation from 9:30 am until funeral time. Smith-Young FH & CS.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020