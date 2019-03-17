Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gilmore "Patu" COLE. View Sign





72 passed away, February 26, 2019 after a valiant battle following his bilateral lung transplant (Sept. 2017). Mike was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to the late Evelyn Seslar Cole and Orest (Bub) Cole. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn Butler and Judy Fallis. Mike spent in his youth attending Findlay, Ohio public schools, playing baseball and riding his bike to Riverside Park to go swimming. He graduated from Findlay High School in 1965. Following graduation, Mike attended business school in Ft. Wayne but, was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He served from July 1966 to April 1968. Following his discharge, he married Judy Sackmann Cole and they moved to Clearwater, Florida where Mike attended Pinellas Technical School, later graduating from St. Petersburg College. Mike worked for Honeywell, General Electric, and Lockheed Martin. Mike's engineering documentation and management experience spanned 35 years in aerospace and the defense industry. Mike designed, developed, and implemented document control systems and documentation packages to support records for product design. Mike was a Certified International Configuration Manager and received the following awards in recognition of documented control expertise: Sandia National Laboratory Presidents Quality Award, Department of Energy Award of Excellence, and the Martin Marietta Award of Excellence. In 1997, Mike and his business partner founded Specialized Information Management Associates, Inc. (SIMA) and Mike was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In 2005, he co-published the Homefront Security and Legacy Planner, an easy format to follow for documenting the essential information of one's life. Mike was deeply committed to his community volunteering for several organizations: VFW Largo Post 4180, serving as Commander, Special Olympics of Pinellas County, Mid-County Youth Soccer, and Largo United Soccer. During those early years of soccer in Pinellas County, Mike volunteered as a coach, referee, and board member. He was an instructor for the United States Soccer Federation, which enabled him to encourage future referees in taking and passing their referee test. Mike loved the sport of soccer and refereed youth, high school, Suncoast Men's League and college teams. He was a Florida High School Activities Association Game Official for soccer and a member of the Pinellas Soccer Officials Association (PSOA). He enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships of his fellow referees, their casino nights and river rafting. Mike is survived by his loving family: wife, Judy; beloved sons, Michael (Errin) Cole, James Cole, and John (Liza) Cole; brother, Brent (Jane) Cole; and his cherished grandchildren, Brent, Max, Alison, and Jenna, who have all carried on his love of soccer and family. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins scattered across the country. Known as "Patu" by his grandchildren and their friends, he leaves a legacy of love of his family and forever friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cornelia deLange Foundation, Inc., 302 West Main Street #100, Avon, Connecticut 06001.





