Michael GOUMAS

GOUMAS, Michael Sean passed away June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida, following a battle with heart issues. Michael was born July 22, 1968 in Long Beach, California and grew up nearby in Cerritos, California. He worked in IT Sales and later found his passion, as he described it, as Chief Technology Breaker in the telephone answering industry. Michael loved all things science, movies, music, history, and board gaming. He was passionate about finding and sharing solutions to technical challenges and was selfless in his assistance to others. His fun loving and generous spirit will be missed by all who were privileged to know him. This March, the NAEO (National Amtelco Equipment Owners) Board of Directors voted unanimously to induct Michael into the NAEO Hall of Fame, as a member whose reputation was one of selflessness to the organization and its members. Michael was preceded in death by his loving parents, George and Marjorie (Murphy) Goumas. He is survived by his loving partner, Michelle (Daniels); his children, Stephanie Michelle and Michael Christopher; and his partner's children, Cynthia, Nathan, Daniel, and Sarah, and their children. A Celebration of Life will be held July 11, 2020 at 1 pm at the Alley at Southshore, 10221 Big Bend Rd., Riverview, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite local charity. While you are gone from this earth Michael, you remain forever in our hearts.



