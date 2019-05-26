GREENLEAF, Michael Jr.



55, of Trinity, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Montclair, NJ, he later moved to Louisville, Kentucky where he married Angie and started a family. A graduate of UK, Mike had a rewarding career working for Brown-Forman and Dell EMC where he met brotherly friends like Steve Carr. Mike enjoyed swimming with his daughter, Katie, and was a part of USA and Masters swimming. He also enjoyed driving his Jeep, offshore fishing, cooking, and spending time at the beach. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Greenleaf Sr; grandparents, Maurice and Kathleen Greenleaf, Anthony and Jennie Amato; uncles John and Edward Greenleaf, Peter Amato; aunt Camille Murray; brother-in-law Shawn Andrew; and dog, Cooper. A loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, Mike is survived by his wife of 24 years, Angie; daughter Katie; mother, Connie Amato Greenleaf; sister, Suzanne Andrew; brother, Steven Greenleaf (Yancy Holbrook); aunt, Peggy Greenleaf; uncle, Anthony Amato (Betty); nephew, Seth Andrew; many cousins and friends, and his dog, Champ. Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, May 28 from 6-8 pm at The Champions Club in Trinity, FL. The funeral will be in Louisville, KY on June 14, 4:30-6:30 pm in the Fireside room at Southeast Christian Church with a service to follow in the main chapel. Memorial gifts may be made to Shirley's Way or s Project.



Dobies FH/Old CR 54 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019