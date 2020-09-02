Michael GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN, Michael Joseph "Mike" passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the age of 60. Mike is survived by his father, George T. Griffin; his mother, Kathleen C. Modrcin; his sisters, Linda Formella (Joe), Barbara Gutierrez; and his brother, Jim Griffin (Kim); and many nieces and nephews. Mike leaves behind his beloved son, Matthew, age 14; and the mother of his son, Kim Leigh Griffin. Mike was born in Kansas City, Missouri, graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1978 and went to work for his father in the manufacturing rep business in the Kansas City area. He was a respected salesman, worked in Omaha, Nebraska as a territory sales manager and then moved to Tampa, Florida in 1986 to run a Manufacturers Rep Agency with his brother Jim. At a young age Mike was recognized as a very talented, organized and effective salesman achieving many accolades. Mike stayed with the company until 1991 when he moved to San Diego, California to go into a cutting-edge field of data gathering from courthouses. After a few years he sold the company and took a position with them in Dallas, Texas then returned to Tampa in 1996 and rejoined his brother at the agency. Mike lived a storied life and had a passion for speed, adrenaline and thrill. Jet ski jumping in the waves of the Gulf of Mexico, bungee jumping off towering bridges, vintage airplane war chase-games, motocross racing, street bike rider loving that speed, race car owner and driver, snow skier; Mike did it all and loved every minute of it. Mike lived with a "you only live once" and "go big or go home" spirit and he loved others even more passionately than extreme sports. Mike always said yes to a lunch invitation and was someone who was completely at peace just being in your presence. A celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, September 5 at Grace Family Church - South Tampa located at 4479 W. Gandy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33611 at 4 pm. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to an education fund set up for Mike's son Matthew. Your kind offering will benefit a wonderful young man who has a bright future ahead of him: https://gf.me/u/yu5rwy