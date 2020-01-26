HALE, Michael Alen 66, passed away at home, Saturday, January 18 2020. He was born August 14, 1953 in Washington, DC, but moved to Tampa shortly thereafter. He was preceded in death by his father, James Hale; mother, Mary Taylor; and brother, Gary Steven Hale. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hale; stepmother, Marian Hale; daughter, Jodi Hale; sister, Debra Brown (Gordon); sister, Sharon Ardelean (Mel); stepson, Charles Hamilton; stepdaughter, Jana Upin; stepdaughter, Bethany Anderson; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held February 2, 1 pm, at Fish Haven Lodge, 201 Fish Haven Road, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020