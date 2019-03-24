TUMINELLA, Michael Henderson
69, of Temple Terrace, FL, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in 1949 in Tuscaloosa, AL the son of William and Cupadine Tuminella. Michael graduated from USF in 1971 with a BS Degree in geology. He served as a Communication Officer (Capt.) in the United States Marine Corps. Michael worked primarily in the Laboratory Sales industry as a Regional Sales Manager for SmithKline Beecham Labs, as well as the United Way. He was a FHSAA soccer referee for many years and the Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 188. Michael was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a Eucharistic Minister at the USF Catholic Center. He was deeply committed to his family and adored spending time with his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He also loved fishing, architecture, and spending time in the outdoors. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Annelle Puglisi Tuminella; sons, Matthew A. Tuminella (Kristen) and Christopher M. Tuminella (Nicole); brother, William James Tuminella, Jr. (Wendy); sister, Dina Tuminella Dillon (Jim); brother-in-law, Wayne Puglisi (Karen); and grandchildren, Alina, Tyler and Giada Tuminella. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A private interment with Military Honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America by visiting www.pva.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019