CALLAGHAN, Michael J. 68, originally of St. Petersburg, A longtime resident of Norman, OK, and recently of Tarpon Springs, died peacefully Aug. 15 2019. Mike lived a full life having mastered many careers and hobbies. He was a dedicated officer of the Kenneth City Police department and the Capitol Police department in Washington, DC. He later received a B.A. from OU with a specialty in geography; and worked on many archaeological digs and dinosaur displays with Sam Noble Museum. He was a military historian, NRA endowment member, expert craftsman, HAM radio operator (AF5WE), skilled model builder, and an old car enthusiast. Mike is survived by his first wife, Susan of St. Petersburg; their two children, Jennifer (Adam) of Montreal and Jeremiah (Jennifer) of Tarpon Springs; two grandchildren; Dylan and Hailey; his second wife, Mary Ann of Norman; their dog, Riley, his little buddy who always rode shot gun in the Model T; his siblings, Dorothy, Dave, Tim (Pauline), and Katie (Sam), his close cousin, John; other cousins of the Callaghan and Burket family; and many great friends. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Phyllis Jean Callaghan. Mike will be laid to rest beside his mother at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens in Spring Hill.

