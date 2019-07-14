Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Kokosky. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory ofMichael J. KokoskyThe Lord looked around all the world, andHe saw that you were concerned and distressed.He knew that your way forward was fraught withobstacles that were impossible for anyone to overcome.The Lord created you and He knew that youwould never be the same.It broke our vibrant hearts to lose you,but the Lord has always taken the very best.You know that you did not go alone,because part of us went with you; the daythat the Lord put His arms around you and tookyou to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest.Happy 48th Birthday in Heaven.You, Your Smile, Laugh, and HugsAre Very Sadly Missed.We love you,Mom and Dad Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

