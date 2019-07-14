In Loving Memory of
Michael J. Kokosky
The Lord looked around all the world, and
He saw that you were concerned and distressed.
He knew that your way forward was fraught with
obstacles that were impossible for anyone to overcome.
The Lord created you and He knew that you
would never be the same.
It broke our vibrant hearts to lose you,
but the Lord has always taken the very best.
You know that you did not go alone,
because part of us went with you; the day
that the Lord put His arms around you and took
you to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest.
Happy 48th Birthday in Heaven.
You, Your Smile, Laugh, and Hugs
Are Very Sadly Missed.
We love you,
Mom and Dad
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019