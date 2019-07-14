Michael J. Kokosky

Michael J. Kokosky

The Lord looked around all the world, and

He saw that you were concerned and distressed.

He knew that your way forward was fraught with

obstacles that were impossible for anyone to overcome.

The Lord created you and He knew that you

would never be the same.

It broke our vibrant hearts to lose you,

but the Lord has always taken the very best.

You know that you did not go alone,

because part of us went with you; the day

that the Lord put His arms around you and took

you to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest.

Happy 48th Birthday in Heaven.

You, Your Smile, Laugh, and Hugs

Are Very Sadly Missed.

We love you,

Mom and Dad
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
