65, of Hernando, FL., passed March 10, 2019 in Inverness, FL. An original member of the Hippie Movement, he loved fishing, kayaking and a good book. He attended countless music festivals and camping trips with his best friend and roommate Rheeda Weeks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail; his parents, Jack and Catherine Hoffman; and his brother, James. Michael is survived by his sisters, Catherine Campbell and partner, Craig Maas, Dorothy Riger and husband, Hank, Audrey Laflamme and husband, Al, and Doris Enman and husband, Donald; brothers, David and wife, Tammy, Jack and wife, Marion as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

