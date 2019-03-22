GIMA, Michael Joseph
74, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Freda and his sister, Helen Jean Gima. He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle L. Alletto; brother, George Gima (Tina); grandchildren, Lauren A. and Robert Cole Alletto; and by his loving family and friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019