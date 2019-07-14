Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Joseph SARDANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SARDANO, Michael Joseph



99, of Clearwater, passed away June 18, 2019. Born in Montreal, Canada, Mike was the eldest male in a family of nine. He was a loving and caring son to parents, Carmella and Giuseppe; and brother to eight siblings. Mike had a career in sales. He fell in love with Noreen Crawford, a nurse and they married in 1951. Mike and Noreen retired to Florida in 1983. They had been married 57 years when Noreen passed away in 2007. He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Colleen) and James (Linda); and grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie and Sara. 'Pap-Pap' inspired his grandchildren to 'be a somebody'. Funeral Mass will be held July 20 at 11 am at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.

