Michael Joseph Thomas

Michael Joseph Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, Pastor Michael

Joseph 68, of Pinellas Park went home to be with the Lord, Thursday March 28, 2019. For thousands of people, Mike was the instrument that God used to start their spiritual journey, restore their marriages, dedicate their children, teach them the Bible, and show them the love of Jesus. Mike was born January 18, 1951 in Logan, West Virginia. He attended college at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee where he met his wife, Gail of 45 years. After university, he and his wife faithfully ministered together in Alma, Georgia at the 10th Street Church of God, the Church of God in Bartow, Florida, and at Praise Cathedral where he was the Senior Pastor for 41 years. Mike retired in 2015 and served as Pastor Emeritus at Elevated Church in Pinellas Park. He loved preaching the gospel and being a father to the fatherless. Mike loved being a pastor and he loved people. Mike is survived by his wife, Gail; his daughter, Jessica (Eric) Shonebarger; his son, Andrew Beck; his sisters, Pam (Paul) Stultz and Cathy (Tommy) Gillum; his sisters-in-law, Pam Beck and Sherry Franklin; and his grandchildren, Abigail and Madelyn Shonebarger. The family will be accepting visitors at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, Friday April 5 from 6-7 pm at 2201 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, St Petersburg, Florida. There will be a celebration at life on Saturday, April 6, starting at 11 am at Elevated Church located at 4371 76th Ave North, Pinellas Park Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019
