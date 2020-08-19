1/
Michael KARAPHILLIS
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KARAPHILLIS, Michael Constantine born in Clearwater, Florida on March 7, 1985, passed on August 12, 2020. Michael was 35 years old. He is survived by his two children, Nicholas and Brooke; his mother, Constance Pappas; his paternal, grandparents, Mike and Norma Karaphillis; his uncles, Michael Pappas and John Karaphillis; and his aunt, Mary Frances Gillespie. Michael was predeceased by his father, Nicholas Karaphillis; and his brother, Nicholas Karaphillis Jr.; and by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Maria Pappas. Michael graduated from Tarpon Springs High School and completed some college at SPC, Tarpon Springs, FL. Michael loved fishing, swimming, reading, and movies. His greatest passion was his love of animals. He had hoped to open a dog rescue boarding facility in Green Mountain, NC. There will be a private service for Michael at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Green Mountain Deer Rescue at www.greenmountaindeerrescue.org. Phone; 828-682-4311 DobiesFH/Tarpon Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved