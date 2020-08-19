KARAPHILLIS, Michael Constantine born in Clearwater, Florida on March 7, 1985, passed on August 12, 2020. Michael was 35 years old. He is survived by his two children, Nicholas and Brooke; his mother, Constance Pappas; his paternal, grandparents, Mike and Norma Karaphillis; his uncles, Michael Pappas and John Karaphillis; and his aunt, Mary Frances Gillespie. Michael was predeceased by his father, Nicholas Karaphillis; and his brother, Nicholas Karaphillis Jr.; and by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Maria Pappas. Michael graduated from Tarpon Springs High School and completed some college at SPC, Tarpon Springs, FL. Michael loved fishing, swimming, reading, and movies. His greatest passion was his love of animals. He had hoped to open a dog rescue boarding facility in Green Mountain, NC. There will be a private service for Michael at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Green Mountain Deer Rescue at www.greenmountaindeerrescue.org
. Phone; 828-682-4311 DobiesFH/Tarpon Chapel