In Loving Memory of Michael J. Kokosky If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane. We'd walk our way to heaven and bring you home again. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you still hold a very special place; that no one, not even God, can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God put his arms around you and took you to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest. You will never be forgotten. Merry 48th Christmas. WE LOVE YOU, Mom and Dad.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019