Service Information Connell Funeral Home, Inc. 245 E. Broad Street Bethlehem , PA 18018 (610)-868-8531 Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Michael J. Kokosky If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane. We'd walk our way to heaven and bring you home again. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you still hold a very special place; that no one, not even God, can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God put his arms around you and took you to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest. You will never be forgotten. Merry 48th Christmas. WE LOVE YOU, Mom and Dad.

In Loving Memory of Michael J. Kokosky If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane. We'd walk our way to heaven and bring you home again. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you still hold a very special place; that no one, not even God, can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God put his arms around you and took you to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest. You will never be forgotten. Merry 48th Christmas. WE LOVE YOU, Mom and Dad. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close