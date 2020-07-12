1/1
Michael Kolosky
In Loving Memory of Michael J. Kolosky A precious ONE from us is gone; a voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts that even God can never fill. Time slips by and life goes on; but from our hearts you are never gone. We wish we still had you. There are no words that can express how much you, your smile, laugh, hugs - plus more are very sadly missed. For you did not go alone, as part of our hearts went with you, the day God put his arms around you and took you to heaven for an everlasting peaceful rest. You will never be forgotten. Happy 49th Birthday in heaven. WE LOVE YOU Mom and Dad

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
