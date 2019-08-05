Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
KORENVAES, Michael B. "Mike" age 68 of Tampa, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mike was born in Brooklyn, NY and came to Tampa from Miami in 1989. He retired an executive with Macy's Department Stores distribution center after a career which spanned 39 years, working previously with Burdines and Maas Brothers. Mike was an avid runner and a valued active member and tireless volunteer of Congregation Kol Ami. Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Cindy Korenvaes; devoted sons and daughter-in-law, Bill and Melanie Korenvaes and Drew Korenvaes; brother, Hank Korenvaes; sister, Elaine (Sy) Brief; and cherished granddaughter, Claire Renee. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 2 pm at Congregation Kol Ami, 3919 Moran Road, Tampa. Interment will follow at Gan Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Ami or a . Condolences may be expressed at: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2019
